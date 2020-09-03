Hiseeu 2MP 1080P Outdoor Wireless Security Camera,Waterproof Outdoor Indoor 3.6mm Lens IP Cut Day&Night Vision with Power Adapter Compatible with Hiseeu 8ch Camera System



Hiseeu TZ-HB612 1080P Wireless Security Camera,

Hiseeu TZ-HB312 Supports the onvif protocol, work with Onvif NVR which can be docked with most NVRs.This camera feature HTTPS and SSL encryption to ensure data privacy as well as are CE and FCC certified,

NOTED: The Wireless Camera Doesn’t Mean You can Use the Camera without Any Cables. Power Supply still Needed to Power on the Camera. Only Support 2.4GHz WiFi.Do not Support 5GHz WiFi

Package included

1 x 1080P Waterproof Bullet IP Camera

1 x 9.8Ft power adapter

1 x user manual

1 x 3.2Ft Ethernet cable

1 x screws.

Works with Hiseeu wireless security camera system:1080P Security Camera cannot work separately.need added to the Hiseeu Wireless Camera System(B07QM5996S/B07719HQQS/B07F32X3XZ),Comes with 1× security camera, 1× antenna, 1× 10ft power adapter, 1× screw for the camera.This camera cannot work separately.

1080P HD& Night Vision:Hiseeu Security IP Camera Full HD video quality -resolution Images in 2MP (1920×1080) resolution, featuring 3.6mm fixed lens, up to 78˚ wide viewing angle, with 3 array IR-LED, 18 infrared 850nm lights allows you to clearly see in darkness, keeping your family and property protected day and night.

【How to pair it with your NVR box】 : 1) If your camera not have Net port pls refer to below step, Pls right click your mouse> Wireless add > at the same time press the reset button on the camera for 6s. here is the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kaxvth-sd-Y 2)If the camera have the Net port refer to below steps, You need to connect the camera and the NVR box by —Delete the “IP Disconnect” camera–Right click the mouse→video manage→Refresh/Search→Match code→Auto add/Add one→Exit.

One-Way Audio&Easy Remote:Hiseeu Bullet Security Camera Build-in Microphone. After adding the camera to your wireless surveillance camera system,you can enjoy remote camera system anytime anywhere.

【Hiseeu-Professional Cameras Manufacturer with Excellent Service】Full refund and free gift you for any unsatisfied when you get it. Free replace or refund for any damaged or unsatisfied items within one year. After-Sale and Technical online support: +1 (917) 338-1084 5:00pm – 12:00pm‘Monday to Friday