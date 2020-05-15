

Bruce Willis — with Steve Buscemi, Will Patton, Bruce Willis, Michael Clarke Duncan, Ben Affleck and Owen Wilson — in the 1998 movie Armageddon. (Photo: Touchstone/Getty Images) More

Bruce Willis is prepared for catastrophe.

While quarantining in Idaho amid the coronavirus pandemic, the film star, 65, pulled out his spacesuit costume from 1998’s Armageddon.

“He mentioned that is ‘his saving the [world] outfit,” wrote his eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, who’s amongst his quaranteam. “Actual one from Armageddon.”

She added, “This man is a damn legend.”

Willis wore the orange go well with with sneakers and a camouflage bandana on his mouth.

Willis starred in the sci-fi catastrophe movie alongside a star-studded ensemble solid together with Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Owen Wilson, the late Michael Clarke Duncan, Liv Tyler and Steve Buscemi. It was directed by Michael Bay, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and noticed Willis’s Harry Stamper, a deep-sea oil driller, be referred to as on by NASA to cease an asteroid from blowing up Earth.

Spoiler: Stamper and his crew pulled it off, however he didn’t return residence.

Armageddon didn’t garner great reviews, but it surely was the highest-grossing movie of 1998 worldwide.

Willis has been quarantining along with his trendy household in Sun Valley, Idaho since March. At first, he was simply along with his three grownup daughters and ex-wife Demi Moore. His spouse, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters have since joined them and it’s a giant trendy household social isolation occasion.





For the latest coronavirus news and updates, observe alongside at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to specialists, individuals over 60 and those that are immunocompromised proceed to be the most in danger. If you’ve got questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s useful resource guides.

Read extra from Yahoo Entertainment: