Kristin Urquiza postures with an image of her daddy who passed away of Covid -19. Democratic National Committee

Kristin Urquiza acquired nationwide attention last month after she composed an obituary decrying political leaders for a “lack of leadership” following her daddy’s death as an outcome of Covid -19.

Tonight, she shared the story of her daddy, Mark Urquiza, throughout a speech provided prior to theDemocratic National Convention She likewise sent out a poignant message toPresident Donald Trump

“He had faith in Donald Trump. He voted for him, listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said that coronavirus was under control and going to disappear; that it was okay to end social distancing rules before it was safe; and that if you had no underlying health conditions, you’d probably be fine,” she stated.

Urquiza described that in late May, after the stay-at-home order was raised in Arizona, her daddy went to a karaoke bar with his buddies, and a couple of weeks later on, was placed on a ventilator. And after “five agonizing days,” Urquiza stated her daddy passed away alone in the ICU with “a nurse holding his hand.”

“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life,” she continued.

Urquiza knocked President Trump’s coronavirus reaction.