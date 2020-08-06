Hiroshima: The day Michiko nearly missed her train



Michiko (right) was operating in a munitions factory in Hiroshima at the age of14





On the early morning of 6 August 1945, Michiko overslept.

“I remember thinking, ‘I can make it to work on time if I get the later train, but I still might catch my usual train if I run to the station’,” she composed, years later on, in an account of the day.

“I ran to Yokogawa station, and I jumped on my usual train in the nick of time.”

Michiko’s sprint conserved her life. It implied she was securely within her office when her city – Hiroshima – was struck by the very first nuke ever utilized in war.

“If I had missed my usual train, I would have died somewhere between Yokogawa station and Hiroshima station,” she composed.

