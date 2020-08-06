Hiroshima 75th Anniversary: Preserving Survivors’ Message of Peace

TOKYO– The hibakusha, as the survivors of the atomic battles of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are understood in Japan, have actually accomplished an effective accomplishment of alchemy, changing their horrible memories of the blasts and their consequences into a visceral force for promoting a world complimentary of nuclear arms.

Each year for over half a century, lots of of them have actually collected in the early hours ofAug 6 at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park to grieve the city’s damage by the American military throughout World War II, and to function as a living testimony to the abiding threats of the bomb.

But on Thursday, as Hiroshima marked the 75 th anniversary of the nuclear attack, the hibakusha were a decreased existence, a victim of the twin forces of the coronavirus pandemic and advancing age.

“There were people who questioned whether it was OK for hibakusha to participate in the ceremony in the midst of the pandemic,” stated Kunihiko Sakuma, chair of the Hiroshima branch of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers’ Organizations.