HIROLLOP 2 in1 Folding Treadmill, 2.25HP Under Desk Electric Treadmill with Remote Control and Bluetooth Speaker & LCD Monitor,Installation-Free,Exercise Fitness Machine for Home/Office Use



Price: $419.99

(as of Aug 22,2020 04:46:31 UTC – Details)





2 in 1 RUNNING & WALKING TREADMILL — Our folding treadmill has 2 modes for you to choose. When the riser is folded, you can put it under your table to enjoy walking at a speed of 0.5-4MPH while working. When you raise the riser up and install the armrests, you can shape your body with the maximum speed of 0.5-7.5MPH.

NON-SLIP RUNNING BELT & STURDY STRUCTURE — The treadmill features a non-slip texture running belt that absorbs impact and protects your knees. The spacious running area provides exceptional comfort for maximum safety. Suitable for all people within 220 lbs .Equipped with a safety key to shut down immediately in an emergency to protect your safety.

SCREEN OPERATION — Touch button multi-function display, Simplify the main control interface. Use fewer operations to achieve more functions. Simpler and easier to use.it shows time, speed, distance and calories.

BLUETOOTH SPEAKER & EASY TO MOVE: The treadmill can be connected to your electronic equipment through the Bluetooth audio speaker, which means you can listen to music while running. Besides, the phone holder allows you to exercise while entertaining. And the wheels on the front of the treadmill can facilitate you to move it around.

SPACE-SAVING DESIGN — The foldable design makes the treadmill easy to store in the corner of the room to save space.Built-in transport wheels facilitate movement from one room to another. And you can quickly assemble the treadmill according to the instructions, saving you time and effort.