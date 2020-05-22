Hinge couple stuck in Costa Rica after going for third date

A couple that met on a relationship app has been stuck in Costa Rica for greater than two months after travelling to the nation on their third date.

Matt Robertson, 31, and Khani Le, 29, from New York City, met on Hinge in early March. After their second date, throughout which they each joked about needing a trip, they determined to guide a visit to Central America.

“We had been simply joking about how we each wanted a trip. ‘Let’s go someplace heat. Let’s get away,’ stuff like that, however very a lot kidding round,” Robertson instructed People. “Then it turned actual as a result of neither one among us backed down. I’m at all times testing folks, and when she wasn’t backing down, I assumed: ‘All proper, I’ll preserve going.'”

At the time, the flights had been cheaper than regular as coronavirus unfold throughout different components of the nation, however based on Robertson, it was not but “that crazy” in the US.

“This was at the time when it wasn’t that crazy. I remember you kind of heard about it in China and we were just starting to hear about it here,” Robertson mentioned. “Trump was still saying: ‘It’s not that big of a deal. It’s the flu,’ or whatever.”





According to the couple, their first few days on trip concerned enjoyable actions similar to zip-lining, however they realised quickly after they arrived that their lodge was changing into more and more empty.





On day 4 of what was imagined to be a five-day trip, the US introduced the level-four journey advisory, which is when Robertson mentioned “everything started to really shift”.

The subsequent morning, the pair’s flight house was cancelled. Since then, the entire subsequent flights they’ve tried to guide have been cancelled as effectively, with the couple now stranded in Costa Rica for greater than 60 days.

According to Robertson and Le, they’ve been staying in inns and Airbnbs, however fear about what is going to occur once they can now not afford it.

However, the couple instructed the outlet they’ve loved the time they’ve spent collectively on what would have been their third date.

“I don’t think we really had expectations about what it would be like,” Le said, adding that she and Robertson are similar because they both “kind of go with the flow”.

“I feel that we have a pretty similar approach to dating. We weren’t looking for anything serious, to have a good time, and we were both pretty independent,” she mentioned. “So we have had steadiness of getting your personal area after which coming collectively, doing actions, stuff like that.

“But to date, I’m very a lot going with the stream, and to date, the stream’s been good.”

To mark their time on trip collectively, the couple has plans to get matching tattoos of the Costa Rican expression Pura Vida, which implies “simple life”.