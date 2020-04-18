Hindu Nationalism is Ravaging India’s Democracy – Middle East Monitor

It was solely a matter of time earlier than the anti-Muslim sentiment in India turned violent.

A rustic that has traditionally prided itself on its range and tolerance, and for being ‘the largest democracy in the world’ has, lately, exhibited the precise reverse qualities – chauvinism, racism, non secular intolerance, and, at occasions, excessive violence.

The newest spherical of violence ensued on February 23, at some point earlier than US President Donald Trump arrived in Delhi on his first official visit to India.

Trump is a beloved determine amongst Hindu nationalists, particularly supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled India since 2014.

BJP, underneath the management of Narendra Modi, has wreaked havoc on Indian politics and international coverage. However, the harm that this ultra-nationalist motion has induced to Indian society is unmatched because the nation’s independence in 1947.

Under BJP rule, the hatred for Muslims, a large minority of over 200 millions, amongst different minority teams, has grown through the years to signify the core discourse of a motion that is ideologically and morally bankrupt.

Jumping on the Islamophobia band wagon, which has grown exponentially because the September 11, 2001 assaults on the United States, Hindu nationalists disguised their racist and chauvinistic ideology as a part of a worldwide ‘war on terror’.

It was no shock, then, to see Modi reaching out to like-minded islamophobes, the likes of right-wing Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The seemingly unbreakable Modi-Netanyahu ‘friendship’ underlies a rising pro-Israel motion amongst Hindu nationalists.

Hindu nationalist ideologues and pro-Israel Zionists have lengthy found a standard trigger, one which is predicated on a collective sense of racial supremacy and intolerance for Islam and Muslims.

In truth, Israel has, lately, emerged because the frequent denominator between numerous such ultra-nationalist and far-right teams in India and throughout the globe. Strangely however tellingly, a few of these teams are identified for hostility in the direction of Jews and outright antisemitism. However, for these teams, the anti-immigrant, anti-refugee and anti-Muslim sentiments have been way more urgent priorities than all else.

While Europe and North America have obtained a higher share of political evaluation concerning the rise of islamophobia all over the world, nations like India, Burma, and China have largely been excluded from the dialogue.

It is true that the discrimination and violence in opposition to China’s Muslim minority, the Uyghurs, Burma’s Rohingya inhabitants and India’s Muslims, have all obtained a comparatively fair proportion of media attention and evaluation. However, the focusing on of Muslims in these polities is largely perceived as provisional ‘conflicts’ which are distinctive to those areas, with little or no connection to world anti-Muslim phenomena.

But nothing may very well be farther from the reality. For instance, the truth that BJP politicians typically check with Muslim migrants in India as ‘infiltrators and termites’ mirrors the identical dehumanizing lexicon utilized by Buddhist nationalists in Burma and Israeli Zionists in Palestine.

The likes of the Hindu Samhati motion, identified for its anti-Muslim bigotry, has, subsequently, change into important to this new world anti-Muslim model. And, in keeping with the identical disturbing logic, hating Muslims then turns into synonymous with loving apartheid Israel.

Hence, it was not a whole shock to see tens of 1000’s of Hindu nationalists rallying in Calcutta in February 2018 in what was described by organizers as “the largest pro-Israel rally” in historical past.

But what took place in New Delhi in February was extra ominous than some other earlier show of violence. Dozens of Indian Muslims have been overwhelmed to dying and a whole lot extra have been severely injured by offended Hindu nationalists.

While India is no stranger to mob violence, the current bouts of bloodshed in that nation are most alarming contemplating it is a rational final result of a racist trajectory that has been championed by the BJP and their supporters.

Particularly alarming have been the scenes of Indian safety forces both watching the brutality in opposition to Indian Muslims unfold with out intervening or objecting in any method or worse, collaborating within the violence themselves.

While it is rightly argued that the anti-Muslim marketing campaign in India was triggered by Modi’s Citizenship Amendment Act which in the end goals at rendering hundreds of thousands of Muslims in India stateless, the ailment lies within the BJP itself – a purely xenophobic motion that exploits the grievances of the poor and marginalized in India to keep up political energy.

It goes with out saying that India’s Modi is a far cry from the India that was envisaged by Mahatma Gandhi or the nation’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Unfortunately, with Modi and the BJP in energy, India will expertise but extra tragic days forward. Flanked by equally racist and violent allies in Tel Aviv and Washington, Modi feels empowered to hold out extra such sinister and discriminatory measures in opposition to the nation’s weak minorities, particularly Muslims.

It is important that we educate ourselves additional concerning the scenario in India, and that we perceive the anti-Muslim politics and violence in that nation inside the bigger world context. India’s Muslims want our solidarity greater than ever earlier than, particularly because the emboldened BJP and their chauvinistic chief appear to have no ethical boundaries in any respect.

