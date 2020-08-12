Hinchcliffe tops strong day for Andretti team

The 2016 pole-winner, in just his 3rd getaway of the year, turned 224.526 miles per hour average in the Genesys cars and truck on his 35 th of 80 laps in the afternoon session to edge colleague Marco Andretti by 0.18 miles per hour.

Similarly outstanding was his no-tow speed of 220.732 miles per hour, a simple 0.003 miles per hour slower than colleague and 2014 Indy winner Ryan Hunter-Reay who ended the day 4th fastest total.

The non Andretti trespasser in the leading 4 was 2008 Indy winner Scott Dixon in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, while Fernando Alonso made a strong go back to the Speedway, setting 5th fastest time– and leading Chevrolet runner– simply ahead of Josef Newgarden in the fastest of the Team Penske automobiles.

Although Newgarden’s Indy- winning colleagues Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power were down in 10 th, 12 th and 23 rd respectively, NBC Sports exposed that Power, Castroneves and Newgarden had actually topped the typical speeds over 30 laps, or one complete stint.

Top novice honors went to Alex Palou of Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh in 8th location, while Conor Daly was leading of the typically pole-challenging team of Ed Carpenter Racing.

Tony Kanaan took a run in Dalton Kellett’s cars and truck simply to assure the Canadian novice that all was well with the cars and truck, and Kellett appropriately finished his Rookie Orientation Practice, something he had not …