Hilton calls for education tax refund if schools don’t reopen: ‘Why should you pay for service you are not getting?’

“It is time to use it over this school fiasco. If your child’s school won’t open in the fall, demand your money back so you can find an alternative. It is your child, your tax dollars. Why should you pay for service you are not getting?”

DEVOS VOWS TO REOPEN SCHOOLS IN FALL

Hilton’s comments come after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos expressed plans to have American schools open for in-person classes by September, and threatened to withhold funding from schools that not reopen for the brand new school year.

While President Trump continues to push for a fall reopening, some Democrat governors are pushing right back, pledging to delay on-site learning for the upcoming semester if it’s unsafe for students and staff.

TRUMP SAYS HE DISAGREES WITH CDC SCHOOL REOPENING GUIDELINES, CALLS THEM ‘IMPRACTICAL’

“This is not safe, it is harming our children,” Hilton said.

“Reopen schools or give me my school money back,” that he added. “Take it to the courts… fight for your right and your money. Tell your school board, tell your mayor… if you will not open my child’s school, I’d like my school money back.

“Stand up to the bureaucrats.”