Hillsborough County family finds gator in their swimming pool

BRANDON, Fla. — A Hillsborough County family found a new gator in their garden swimming pool.

“I noticed there was a gator in there. I told everybody, but everybody thought I was just joking,” stated Carlos Rivera.

Carlos Rivera noticed the particular gator upon Monday night time. He expected the gator would discover its own way to avoid it.

“I just went back inside and ate dinner and while we were eating dinner we kind of skimmed through the phone to see the authorities you had to call,” stated Rivera.

Rivera said the particular alligator discovered its own way to avoid it of the pool and then went through the lawn.

His girl, Veronica, received her sweetheart to help.

“We saw him walking around for a while and we were wondering who we should call like my dad said and then we decided its probably best because it was a baby alligator so we thought we could handle it,” said Veronica Rivera.

The family placed the particular alligator right into a garbage trash can and got it to some nearby fish-pond. Signs across the pond notify neighbors concerning gators.

“My boyfriend is from Missouri so he doesn’t get much of this, he has like bears and stuff. He always thought the Florida stuff was a joke, but now he knows it’s for real,” said Veronica.

FWC authorities will give a developed alligator trapper if an crocodile is an annoyance, but the gator must be no less than four foot in duration and the harasser believes this poses a new threat in people, pets or perhaps property.

People with issues about alligators may contact the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline from 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

In 2019, SNAP, The Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, received 14,072 annoyance alligator issues resulting in the removal of 7,972 annoyance alligators.