Hillary Clinton thinks she would handle coronavirus pandemic better than Trump, would beat him in November

HILLARY CLINTON TELLS AMY SCHUMER SHE WANTS TO SEND TRUMP ‘BACK TO THE GOLF COURSE FULL-TIME’

“I don’t think we necessarily should have had as deep an economic assault on livelihoods and jobs as we have,” she stated. “So I do know I would have executed a better job.”

The former secretary of state misplaced to Trump in 2016, however the feud between the 2 has dragged on gone election day. Trump repeatedly mentions and assaults his former rival, whereas Clinton has printed a e book and repeatedly speaks about her grievances associated to the election and the way Trump has dealt with his time in the White House.

In explicit, she has stoked dialog about how she believes “disinformation,” notably from the Russians, influenced the result of the election. It was a theme she returned to in the interview the place she stated Facebook wanted to be held accountable for the position it performed.

“Facebook must be held accountable as a result of they trafficked in conspiracy, they trafficked in misinformation, they trafficked in Russian disinformation, they usually’ve bought to be held accountable as a result of we’re gonna have one other election, and everyone ought to know what’s at stake after which solid their vote accordingly,” she stated.

Asked about whether or not she believes Russians influenced vote counts, she stated that “there are still a lot of unanswered questions about what they were doing probing registration bases and what they were doing probing election systems.”

“So far, that has not been nailed down,” she stated. “But the affect definitely has.”

She went on to say that whereas it’s not on the playing cards for her to run for the presidency once more, she believes she would beat him in November if she was on the poll.

“Yes,” she stated. “But I believe individuals imagine that this can be a referendum on him.”