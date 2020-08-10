Hillary Clinton Says Trump’s Executive Orders Are Just A ‘Stunt’

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic governmental candidate Hillary Clinton stated Sunday that President Donald Trump’s executive orders relating to financial concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic are just a “stunt.”

“It’s a stunt. There’s no doubt about it,” Clinton stated.

Hillary Clinton calls President Trump’s officer. orders a “stunt” and “diversion,” stating “he signaled that he’s going after Social Security and Medicare … he was talking about ending financial contributions we all make into Social Security and Medicare through the payroll tax.” pic.twitter.com/wI5YlqLokA — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 9, 2020

Clinton stacks on Trump

“Most likely, as even Republican senators have said, unconstitutional, bypassing Congress, trying to spend money, he has no authority to direct,” the previous very first woman stated. “But it’s also meant to be a big diversion from the hard work the Congress should be engaged in to provide the kind of relief that tens of millions of Americans need.”

“We are still in the midst of this pandemic,” she continued. “Sadly, we didn’t take the actions for enough time to attempt to flex the curve, other than in a couple of locations around the nation, so we’re still handling …