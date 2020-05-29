Hillary Clinton Says It’s Time For a ‘Real President’

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized President Trump and his coronavirus pandemic response on Thursday saying, “We need a real President.”

Clinton, who most decidedly believes she’s the “real president” in her personal thoughts, additionally took Trump to process for a controversial retweet.

“Over the last 24 hours, the 100,000th American died of COVID-19 on Trump’s watch,” she wrote. “He’s spent the last 24 hours sharing videos that begin ‘The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat’ while complaining Twitter’s censoring him.”

Clinton concluded, “We need a real president.”

Trump’s Controversial Tweet

Hillary’s tweet additionally shared one from the President during which he thanked a group often known as “Cowboys for Trump.”

The group posted a message referring to the media as “fake,” however included a video clip of their chief, Cuoy Griffin, a commissioner for Otero County in New Mexico, stating, “I’ve come to a place where I’ve come to the conclusion that the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”

Trump, in the course of a tweetstorm, seemingly was sharing the message about faux information. It is unclear if he really noticed the clip in query.

That stated, the video is taken from an occasion earlier this month during which Griffin clarified the remark by including, “I don’t say that in the physical sense” and predicting his phrases can be taken out of context.

The full remark:

I’ve come to a place the place I’ve come to the conclusion that the one good Democrat is a useless Democrat. I don’t say that within the bodily sense and I can already see the movies getting edited the place it says I wanna go homicide Democrats. No, I say that within the political sense as a result of the Democrat agenda and coverage is anti-American proper now. It’s the place our nation’s not coming to a place when you love or hate Donald Trump, our nation’s coming to a place when you love or hate America.

The Pretend President

Look, we all know Hillary likes to play fake president on social media as a result of she’ll by no means be one in actual life.

But the fact is that the coronavirus pandemic would have been far worse if President Trump didn’t get forward of this factor by implementing a journey ban and declaring an emergency – even within the midst of an impeachment circus created by Clinton’s personal get together.

Had Hillary been in cost, she’d have exacerbated the disaster by protecting open borders and open journey into the nation, all whereas thanking China for the virus whilst they have been the only motive for the 100,000+ deaths within the United States.