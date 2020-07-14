Hillary Clinton Says America Will Have To Be Ready If Trump Doesn’t ‘Go Quietly’

Failed 2016presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Monday that America will “have to be ready” if President Donald Trump does not go quietly if he loses.

Clinton made her comments during an appearance on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

Hillary claims Trump wants to make voting as difficult as possible

Host Trevor Noah said to Clinton, “It seems like America is on an ominous path to a November date when there is going to be a lot of questions in and around the election. Donald Trump is vehemently against mail-in voting. What do you make of this, and what do you think the path is to getting people the easiest access to casting their votes?”

Clinton replied, “Republicans have to prongs to their strategy to try and win. The first one is prevent as many people who think they won’t vote for them from voting.”

“So you know, make the lines really long where young people vote, or African-Americans vote or Hispanics vote,” she explained. “Try to make vote-by-mail as difficult as possible, claim it’s fraudulent when indeed it’s not, in fact, that is how Donald Trump votes and everybody who knows about vote-by-mail understands that.”

Clinton: ‘I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not’

Noah then asked what might happen if President Trump says we can’t trust the election results because of voting fraud, Clinton responded, “Well, I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not. And we have to be ready for that.”

“But there have been so many academic studies and other analyses, which point out that it’s just an inaccurate, fraudulent claim,” she added.

Clinton continued, “Look, I want a fair election. If people get to vote and they, for whatever reason, vote for Donald Trump, OK, we’ll accept it. Not happily. But I don’t think that’s what will happen.”

“Because I think the more people who can actually get to the polls, whether by mail or in person and get their votes counted, then we are going to have the kind of election we should have,” she said. “And then it will be a win both in the popular vote and the Electoral College.”