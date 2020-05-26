Hillary Clinton Receives Backlash For Celebrating Andrew Cuomo – Not Military

In a weird Memorial Day tweet, Hillary Clinton celebrated Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus response with an image of the pair laughing and smiling, however fully ignored any commentary about navy personnel who’ve made the last word sacrifice for our nation.

The former First Lady lamented the truth that she can be lacking the Memorial Day parade in Chappaqua, full with a photograph of she, her husband Bill Clinton, and Cuomo yukking it up.

“I’m missing our Chappaqua Memorial Day parade today while also feeling grateful to leaders like [Cuomo] for making responsible decisions to keep people safe,” she tweeted.

“Wishing everyone a safe and healthy holiday,” Mrs. Clinton added. “[Bill] and I will be waving our flags at home.”

I’m lacking our Chappaqua Memorial Day parade immediately whereas additionally feeling grateful to leaders like @NYGovCuomo for making accountable choices to maintain folks protected. Wishing everybody a protected and wholesome vacation. @BillClinton and I will probably be waving our flags at residence. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oi2NAUT6R6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 25, 2020

Bizarre on Two Fronts

Clinton’s Memorial Day message is unusual and disrespectful on two fronts.

One, it was the one tweet she posted on the vacation meant to rejoice sacrifices made by our navy women and men.

Two, Cuomo is at the moment embroiled in a scandal that noticed New York difficulty an order forcing nursing properties to tackle sufferers that had examined constructive for coronavirus, costing an untold variety of lives.

Cuomo who, like Hillary does his greatest to deflect blame and level to false causes for the deaths of American residents, tried in charge President Trump.

In actuality, he’s the one one who issued an order on March 25th stating, “No resident shall be ­denied readmission or admission to [nursing homes] solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19,” then did not reverse the directive for six weeks as deaths mounted.

Well over 5,000 folks have died in New York nursing properties because of the pandemic.

Too dangerous he killed all these folks in nursing properties. — Ali † (@ali) May 25, 2020

Hillary Blasted

Mrs. Clinton was rightfully ratioed and blasted by followers on Twitter.

One particular person even posted an image of an indication hanging from a bridge that reads, “Cuomo killed my Mom.”

“By responsible decisions,” comic Tim Young responded, “you of course mean killing thousands of elderly people by putting COVID patients in nursing homes with them.”

By accountable choices, you after all imply killing hundreds of aged folks by placing COVID sufferers in nursing properties with them… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 25, 2020

President Trump shared a strong message about America overcoming the pandemic and rising to greatness as soon as once more on Memorial Day.

“As one nation we mourn alongside every single family that has lost loved ones, including the families of our great veterans,” the President stated in a speech.

“Together, we will vanquish the virus and America will rise from this crisis to new and even greater heights,” he continued. “No obstacle, no challenge, and no threat is a match for the sheer determination of the American people.”

Those are the phrases of a really accountable chief. Cuomo and Clinton wouldn’t know what that’s.