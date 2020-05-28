Hillary Clinton reacts to controversial Trump retweet: ‘We need a real president’

Clinton’s remarks through Twitter have been in response to a video retweeted by Trump that includes the Cowboys for Trump group bashing Democrats.

“Over the last 24 hours, the 100,000th American died of COVID-19 on Trump’s watch,” Clinton tweeted in reply. “He’s spent the last 24 hours sharing videos that begin ‘The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat’ while complaining Twitter’s censoring him. We need a real president.”

The video shared by Trump confirmed Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin saying “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.” Griffin stated he meant the comment in a “political sense.”

Clinton has blasted the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic within the months because it gained a foothold within the U.S. Earlier this month, she referred to as for voters to change the administration, tweeting: “It appears the plan is, shamefully, to have no plan.”

In March, she took a swipe at Trump’s “America First” oft-repeated marketing campaign slogan when the U.S. outpaced China and Italy within the variety of reported coronavirus instances.

“He did promise ‘America First,'” she tweeted on the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The nation marked a unhappy milestone Wednesday when the dying toll topped 100,000, in accordance to Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the U.S. reported greater than 1.7 million optimistic instances of COVID-19 and greater than 100,440 deaths.