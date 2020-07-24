Two- time stopped working governmental prospect Hillary Clinton simply revealed when again that she is still not over her loss in the 2016 election by releasing yet another attack on Donald Trump, this time insanely stating that he is “incredibly incoherent, inconsistent and indifferent to the suffering” that the COVID-19 pandemic has actually caused in the United States.

“I wish we could turn the clock back, because if we had a competent, caring, prepared White House, they wouldn’t have gotten rid of the special unit that the Obama administration set up for the National Security Council to monitor the rise of disease,” Clinton informed informed The Bakari Sellers Podcast.

“Everybody knew it was a matter of time—not if, but when. Unfortunately, this administration cut the budget for the Centers for Disease Control, cut out a lot of the funding that would have gone to pandemic preparation and response,” Clinton continued.

“You would have had a president who understood what the National Stockpile was, immediately turned to using the National Defense Act so we could manufacture the personal protective equipment, the ventilators, whatever anybody needed,” she included. “You would have had a president and White House that actually worked closely with the states. Not in the antagonistic manner, the way they have done, but what do you need and how do we do it. You would have had a president who modeled good behavior, including wearing a mask.”

“Unfortunately, you know we had a president ill-prepared to be president and incredibly incoherent, inconsistent and indifferent to the suffering that this virus has caused, not just health-wise but economically,” Clinton concluded.

Clinton has actually relatively been on the project path herself over the previous couple of weeks, as she has actually been providing interview after interview in which she not does anything however celebrationTrump This comes simply days after Clinton called Trump’s cognitive capabilities into concern throughout an interview with MSNBC.

“I think anybody who has watched him over the last four years has to be concerned and particularly watched his total absence of leadership with respect to the pandemic,” Clinton stated. “If you were really looking for somebody to try to help our country get through this terrible virus that has cost jobs and lives and disrupted our society and economy, clearly he has failed.”

“He’s failed at the most fundamental job of being a president,” she included. “And so yes, I am concerned.”

Perhaps Clinton ought to stop consuming over Trump, and be more “concerned” about her own failure to overcome 2016.

This piece was composed by James Samson on July 24,2020 It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by approval.

Read more at LifeZette:

