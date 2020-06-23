Hillary Clinton, in Conversation With Amy Schumer, Talks About George Floyd, Black Lives Matter and ‘Retiring’ Donald Trump

Click here to read the full article.

Amy Schumer had a message for Hillary Clinton.

On the afternoon after the 2016 election, the “Trainwreck” actor and comedian took to her Instagram account expressing her rage at the millions of Americans who had supported Donald Trump. “People who voted for him, you are weak. You’re not just misinformed, you didn’t attempt information,” Schumer wrote on the web. “Well, you’ve gotten what you asked for. And now you can watch the sky open up, literally.”

More from Variety

“Wow, who said that?” Clinton asked, when presented with the quote.

“That’s me,” Schumer responded.

For not exactly an hour, Schumer and Clinton spoke in a far-ranging conversation over Zoom which airs on Tuesday afternoon for Variety’s first virtual TV festival. What brought them together was surprise common experience. Both Clinton and Schumer are the subjects of recent documentaries about their careers and lives as trailblazing feminists — in both politics (for Clinton) and comedy (for Schumer).

In “Hillary,” now playing on Hulu, director Nanette Burstein mines 1,700 hours of unseen footage from the 2016 campaign and a lot more than 35 hours of new interviews with Clinton to explore the politician behind the pantsuit.

And in “Expecting Amy,” on HBO Max, director Alexander Hammer chronicles Schumer’s life on the highway as a comedian who’s navigating her first pregnancy with her son, Gene.

The former Secretary of State and First Lady spoke from her home in Chappaqua, New York, while Schumer was isolating with her family on Martha’s Vineyard. There were moments of levity in the interview as Schumer asked Clinton if she was a good sleeper. “I’ve always been a really good sleeper,” Clinton said.

What would Clinton’s last meal be? “Oh, brother,” Clinton said. “Probably a fully loaded deep dish pizza.”

In her spare time, Clinton said she was catching up on it series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” “I love all the 1950s and ’40s looks, and the clothes,” Clinton said. “Do you relate to her character at all, and the stand-up?”

“I like to think that I’m funnier than her,” Schumer said in regards to the title character played by Rachel Brosnahan.

But beyond these lighter moments, Clinton’s conversation with Schumer was rooted in the present reality — of ongoing racism in the United States and the sexism that generated Trump’s surprise victory.

“It was such an emotional gut punch,” Clinton said of how she felt when she learned of the outcomes of the election. “I didn’t think I was going to lose. But I felt a sense of real responsibility, like how did this happen? Of course, I was really worried about Trump. But he’s been worse than I even feared he would be, and as I tried to warn people he would be.”

Clinton also spoke in regards to the health, civil rights and economic crises associated with Trump’s presidency. “We’re seeing that play out dramatically right now between COVID, and the economy, and the terrible decisions he made around peaceful protestors, and trying to send in the military — and so much that is contrary to the Constitution, to our fundamental values to humanity,” Clinton said. “So, I have carried with me this real sense of deep responsibility that, ‘Oh, my gosh, I just can’t bear the fact this man became president.’ For whatever combination of reasons, and there were a lot of reasons, I win a popular vote and lose the electoral college by literally a handful.”

Clinton vowed that she was determined to simply help Joe Biden defeat Trump in the upcoming November election. “I’m spending most of my time trying to do everything I can to retire him, and to send him back to the golf course full-time,” Clinton said.

She continued: “This protest that is going on” — in response to George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers — “it really is a kind of moment of moral reckoning,” Clinton said, noting that individuals could no longer ignore images of police brutality shot on iPhones. “They can’t turn away from that eight-minute-and-46-second video. They can’t turn away from the look on that policeman’s face where he just literally shifted his body and put his hand in [his] pocket and put greater pressure on Mr. Floyd’s neck. Because they can’t look away, they have to come to grips with what has gone on.”

Clinton told Schumer she believed that there have been changes in the dialogue about racism that exists in the United States. “Black Lives Matter was considered a kind of radical statement a few years ago,” Clinton said. “I remember I was criticized, I was attacked online, for using it. And I get it, and now we’re at a different point because people’s awareness, consciousness and actual events that they now see on their phones has changed the debate.”