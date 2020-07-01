Hillary Clinton hits Trump’s claims he didn’t receive intel about bounties on US troops: ‘I would have read my damn briefs’

The White House in recent days has maintained that the President had no understanding of an effort by way of a Russian military intelligence unit to pay the Taliban to kill US soldiers.

“Can you imagine how President Hillary Clinton – a Woman with a powerful mind – would have handled this pandemic?” Streisand wrote.

“I would have read my damn briefs, Barbra, that’s for sure,” the former secretary of state responded.

Pressed on Monday whether the information had been within the President’s Daily Brief — a written document that features the intelligence community’s more important and urgent information — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said only that Trump “was not personally briefed.”

Trump just isn’t known to fully or regularly read the President’s Daily Brief, a thing that is well-known within the White House. He is instead orally briefed several times per week by his intelligence officials. The White House maintains he had not been briefed about this in the oral session.

Clinton hasn’t backed down from her attacks on Trump recently, especially as election season heats up. In March, she accused the President of focusing on “name calling and blame placing” instead of combating the coronavirus, and she endorsed Joe Biden for president in a virtual town hall in April.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, concluded her endorsement with a cure for Biden: “I wish he were president right now.”

CNN’s Barbara Starr and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.



