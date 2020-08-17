Hillary Clinton Donors Met With Kamala Harris About Entering National Stage

Presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris met with Hillary Clinton donors as far back as 2017 in an effort to “expand her influence and ambitions” on the national stage.

A New York Post report just seven months after becoming a United States senator from California shows Harris met with some of Clinton’s “biggest backers.”

According to the Post, she met several top donors at the home of Michael Kempner, who served as Clinton’s national-finance co-chair and was a top bundler for her 2008 bid for the presidency.

“Senator Harris has made a strong impression in her first months as senator,” Kempner told InsiderNJ at the time. “So, I’m excited to host her and see firsthand why so many people I respect are fans of hers.”

Grooming Kamala

Kempner denied the meeting in 2017 was any indication of his support for Harris holding higher office.

But a Democrat insider, according to the Post, said the event was a clear effort to expand her profile.