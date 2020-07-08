Hillary Clinton Calls Trump Withdrawing From World Health Organization A ‘Self-Inflicted Disaster’

On Tuesday, Hillary Clinton said that President Donald Trump’s decision to formally withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) is just a “self-inflicted disaster.”

“This is the very last thing we need, so of course the Trump administration is doing it,” said Clinton on Twitter. “What a self-inflicted disaster.”

Democrat leaders panic over Trump withdrawing U.S. from WHO

U.S. withdrawal from the WHO was announced by the ranking member on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Democrat Sen. Robert Menendez, on social media marketing on Tuesday. Menendez said that Congress “received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic.”

“To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn’t do it justice,” the tweet added. “This won’t protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone.”

In May, Trump announced the U.S. would officially leave the corporation due to its supposed role in assisting China in helping hide how severe the coronavirus outbreak has actually been.

Trump said in late May, “The world is now suffering as a result of the malfeasance of the Chinese government.”

“China’s cover-up of the Wuhan virus allowed the disease to spread all over the world, instigating a global pandemic that has cost more than 100,000 American lives and over a million lives worldwide,” the President said.

Trump says WHO totally ignored U.S. reform requests

“Chinese officials ignored their reporting obligations to the World Health Organization and pressured the World Health Organization to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered by Chinese authorities,” Trump continued.

“China has total control over the World Health Organization, despite only paying $40 million per year compared to what the United States has been paying, which is approximately $450 million a year,” Trump said, noting that the corporation dismissed reforms that the U.S. requested.

“Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving, urgent, global public health needs,” Trump said.