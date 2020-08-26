Hillary Clinton Advises Joe Biden To Not Concede on Election Night ‘Under Any Circumstances’

Hillary Clinton is urging Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden to refuse to concede on the night of the election – no matter what.

The two-time presidential election loser made the comments during an interview on Showtime’s “The Circus,” in which some excerpts have been released.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances,” she said. “Because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win, if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”

Clinton, of course, failed to concede on election night in 2016, despite clear indications that she had lost.

Instead, she sent campaign manager John Podesta out on stage to tell supporters in New York to go home and wait for the votes to finish being counted. She made a concession speech the following morning.

Clinton also indicated Biden would be using litigation to fight throughout election night in 2020.

“We’ve got to have a massive legal operation,” she said. “And I know the Biden campaign is working on that.”