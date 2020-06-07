Hillary Calls Trump ‘Failure’ – Lets Democrats Know She’s Waiting In The Wings

With trouble from black radicals within his own party (especially if he doesn’t pick a black woman as veep nominee), a fumbled response on the riots, and a lackluster campaign that was overshadowed first by the virus and by violent street battles orchestrated by domestic terrorists, the last thing Joe Biden needs at this time is a political shark hungrily circling around his leaky dinghy.

But that’s just what he’s got, as Hillary Clinton, who wants the nomination again so bad she can taste the chum in the water, is speaking to the Los Angeles Times like she, maybe not Biden, could be the nominee. She said this right after Biden clinched enough candidates to be the actual nominee a few days ago .

Said Hillary, referring to the president though also sending a barely subtle signal about Biden, “It is a mystery why anybody with a beating heart and a working mind still supports him.” The pathological liar and Ellie Iselin impersonator claimed the president makes every thing “all about him.” This, originating from Hillary Clinton. Wow. She is a person with zero self-awareness.

The putative usurper continued, “If it’s about a terrible pandemic with an unprecedented virus, he tries to ignore it, tries to keep the attention on himself. Then when it becomes impossible to do that, he tries to seize the moment and turn it into a daily rally, like he loves to do. And then when it becomes impossible to ignore, he tries to change the subject, he tries to withdraw from the spotlight so he can come up with some other diversion and distraction for the body politic and the press. When we have a terrible killing like we did in Minneapolis, he makes some steps toward — in the very early hours after we all saw that horrific video — to look like he’s going to be empathetic, to look like he’s going to try to talk about this stripping bare of the continuing racism and inequities of law enforcement and justice system. And then he pivots again because he’s not comfortable doing that.” That statement followed this tweet.

Tonight the President of the United States used the American military to shoot peaceful protestors with rubber bullets & tear gas them. For a photo op. This is a horrifying use of presidential power against our own citizens, & doesn’t have place anywhere, let alone in America. Vote. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 2, 2020

The whining, lies, and evasions in the statement are nearly too numerous to count. First there’s the jealousy over MAGA/KAG rallies, a feat she or Biden cannot match. “Diversion or distraction?” You mean like stealing the thunder of a guy who just secured the nomination of your own party? And, obviously, “continuing racism.” It’s the Democrat bread and butter to guilt Americans into voting for them.

“For many white people, conversations about systemic racism and our own privilege are uncomfortable,” she whinged. “Here’s what I’ve learned over the years: That discomfort is a good thing. It’s a necessary part of examining our own biases and actions, and our own role in perpetuating inequality.”

“White people?” Interesting how she describes her own ethnicity as if she, Rachel Dolezal-like, has deluded herself in to thinking she actually is black, or of whatever other heritage she thinks will play that day with the media and her hard leftist acolytes. Then there’s “systemic racism” again and “perpetuating inequality.” Uh huh. This from the woman who has known young black males as “super-predators.” If she thought her base would react well to it, Hillary would don a pointy-headed sheet and carry a burning cross. Again, reference Ellie Iselin. But maybe not everyone is buying her shtick. There’s this accurate analysis below.

Every four years we hear about “systemic racism.” How dumb do you have to be to fall for it each and every time? #STFUHillary. https://t.co/54TPLien8j — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 7, 2020

If the Democrats do jettison Biden and go with Hillary they may think they will be trading up. But as Bill Clinton realized decades ago, with Hillary the indicator is always likely to point downwards.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on June 7, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

