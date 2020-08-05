Hilary Duff shows off toned abs in new bikini pic, encourages fans to ‘do whatever feels good’

HILARY DUFF SHARES PHOTO OF HERSELF RELAXING IN THE POOL WITHOUT HER KIDS: ‘THIS NEVER HAPPENS’

Clearly noticeable in the image were the starlet’ toned abs and arms along with a slim figure.

In the caption, Duff exposed that she’s been dieting, however hasn’t had to compromise a few of her preferred goodies.

She stated she’s been “counting [her] macros” with assistance from a dieting coach, which has actually assisted her to “stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine!”

HILARY DUFF ON QUARANTINE WITH HER CHILDREN: ‘IT’S ACTUALLY BECOME THE NORM’

The previous “Lizzie McGuire” star likewise offered a shoutout to Novo Body Fitness, stating she’s “grateful” to have actually discovered a regimen that works for her.

“I know it’s extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected,” she continued, including a little heart emoji.

Duff concluded: “Do whatever feels good for you even if it’s not food or fitness related!”

The pic drew a lot of appreciation from the star’s fans.

“Damn woman!!!” composed one fan. “I love seeing you proud of that hard work.”

Another called the starlet a “smokeshow.”

“YOU ARE FIRE!” stated a 3rd, followed by a string of flame emojis.

Comedian Whitney Cummings just composed: “Jesus Christ.”