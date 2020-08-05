Hilary Duff Reveals How She Has Sizzling Abs While Still Indulging In Carb-Filled Treats!

Hot momma!!

Hilary Duff is living proof you can absolutely rock a bikini after babies — while still enjoying all the foods you love to indulge in!

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old showed off her chiseled abs while snapping an Instagram selfie (above) in a bikini — and used the attention to talk nutrition! She explained to her followers how she’s able to maintain her figure while still enjoying “bread, chocolate, and wine.” Sounds like a lifestyle we can get behind, TBH!

The momma of two explained to her 15 million IG followers:

“I’ve still been counting my macros with my man @theflexible.dieting.coach and it’s truly helped me stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine! I also love my @novobodyofficial fam and grateful I have found what works for me.”

She wrapped up her post with a bit of relatable advice for those struggling as the quarantine drags on:

“I know it’s extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected ♥️ do whatever feels good for you even if it’s not food or fitness related!”

Great advice, Hilz!

What do U think of Hilary’s pic, y’all?? Let us know (below) in the…