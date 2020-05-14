Hilary Duff and the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ cast reunite

Hilary Duff gave Lizzie McGuire followers some severe nostalgia Monday.

She had a web-based reunion with former cast members of Disney’s Lizzie McGuire. They did a desk learn of an episode that initially aired precisely 19 years in the past, on May 11, 2001. The collection ran till February 2004.

Duff was joined on a convention name by Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire); Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire); Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire); Adam Lamberg (David “Gordo” Gordon); Lalaine (Miranda Sanchez); Ashlie Brillault (Kate Sanders); Davida Williams (Claire Miller); and Kyle Downes (Larry Tudgeman). Writers Nina Bargiel, Jeremy Bargiel and Bob Thomas had been there, too, to offer some context. Duff even whipped out a cutout of the cartoon Lizzie!

They learn the first season episode “Between a Rock and a Bra Place,” which the writers defined was an enormous deal on a youngsters’s present… on Disney Channel. It was about Lizzie and her buddy Miranda deciding it was time to get their first bras.

Duff stated Thomas, her TV brother, had pitched the concept of a digital reunion final week.

“I got the most amazing phone call last week from Jake Thomas,” she stated. “I thought, there’s no better way to cure boredom and to provide a little bit of entertainment for everyone stuck at home.”

And the cast members had been clearly pleased to see each other.

Lizzie followers had been thrilled.

“I didn’t realize how much I needed this,” one stated.

Another quipped, “Oh so THIS is what dreams are made of.”

There had been plans for the gang to work collectively once more on a reboot, however plans for that reportedly fell aside when the makers of the collection and Disney+ couldn’t agree on a tone for the present.

Duff posted in February that she needed the present to maneuver from Disney+ to Hulu. “I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

