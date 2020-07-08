Hilarious moment Tiger the cathedral moggy drinks the Dean of Canterbury’s milk

A cheeky cathedral cat stole the show when he made a decision to tuck in to the Dean of Canterbury’s milk while he was live streaming morning prayers.

Tiger was seen hopping up onto a table before lapping up the milk as Dr Robert Willis told viewers about the gospel of St Mark.

Noticing the furry visitor, the Dean gave him an affectionate stroke and said: ‘Sorry, we’ve acquired a pal this morning.’

It’s maybe not the very first time the Dean has been upstaged by one of the four Canterbury Cathedral cats.

In May, Tiger’s nephew, Leo, disappeared under the Dean’s robes during a morning prayer sermon.

In the livestream, Tiger is seen sauntering behind the Dean before leaping up onto a chair.

Glancing at the camera to make sure he could be the centre of attention, the cat then steps onto the table and makes a beeline for the milk jug.

‘The first of my Hymns, which went in to the hymn book in to Hymns Ancient and Modern…’, the Dean continues, apparently oblivious to the visitor.

Tiger, spotting his chance, then starts sticking his paws in to the milk jug and licking them, as that he indulges in the white stuff.

Canterbury Cathedral tweeted the video with the caption: ‘Join Dean Robert – and Tiger – for today’s morning prayer from the gardens of Canterbury Cathedral.’

A spokesman said Tiger is normally a ‘shy’ cat that ‘loves cuddles and a tickled tummy – ideally while bathing in the sunshine, which that he can’t get enough of!’

‘He has a huge appetite,’ they told MailOnline, and ‘sneaks into (the house) to finish just of food – or milk – he can find.

‘While he usually looks as if he is deep in thought we fear we have to make sure he is maybe not the smartest of the bunch (and most thoughts quickly turn to cuddles or food) but he could be a true gent with the biggest heart so we forgive him anything.

‘Sadly, he could be also the most unlucky cat in the world and is obviously getting himself into scrapes – such as for instance the time he went missing for a week and turned up on the cathedral roof and the Dean had to clumb as much as get him down in the middle of the night with the choristers cheering on from the choir house!’

Tiger lives in the kitchen garden, they said, where he has a ‘keen interest’ in watching maintenance and plants and vegetables being planted.

He’ll also sit watching fish in the pond but is indeed gentle he ‘never tries to catch anything’. Small birds and chickens may also be known to sit next to him without any fear.

Pictured listed here are the Cathedral’s pigs Clemmie and Winston as they interrupt morning prayers along with one of the cathedral’s four cats. This happened on July 1

On May 26, Leo the cat was seen strolling into the Dean’s garden before walking into his robes as he told viewers about the bible.

A cathedral spokesman said Leo is ‘undoubtedly the comedian’ of the place of worship’s four cats.

‘He has been enjoying making our day to day broadcasts since March and, while however be very happy to be in everybody, we have tried to include the others to stop them getting jealous.

‘With a lot more than 20,000 visitors to the Deanery and its particular gardens every year – and much more than 1.5 million to the cathedral – he could be used to being on show and, having been born in the Deanery and growing up here, he is very used to company.’

The cathedral’s pigs Winston and Clemmie also joined a morning prayers livestream on July 1.

Canterbury Cathedral’s on line services have proved extremely popular during lockdown with its Easter Day Eucharist racking up a lot more than 11,000 views.

The cathedral re-opened to visitors on July 4, and for services of worship on July 5. However, those wishing to attend are required to book in advance.