Hilarious moment jealous golden retriever Sterling tries to stop his owner cuddling a toy dog 

A jealous golden retriever was determined to put a finish to his owner cuddling a soft toy dog and not him.

Diane Newton, from Toronto, Canada, filmed her two-year-old dog Sterling’s hilarious reaction when her son Tyler Newton, 24, snuggled up to the toy.

The playful pooch jumps through to and around Tyler and yaps to get his attention as he clocks him snuggling something that just isn’t him.

Two-year-old Sterling from Toronto, Canada, tried to stop his owner Tyler, 24, from giving a toy dog his attention

He jumps onto the settee to get as close to the 24-year-old as you can and even attempts to pull the soft dog from him by its ears.

As Tyler bends over Sterling jumps onto his straight back and eventually wins the fight, dragging the toy away so forget about affection could be given to it.

Diane said: ‘I wanted to observe Sterling reacted when his brother cuddled the toy dog.

‘The little jealous guy looks to be saying “You will not pet another dog”.’

He playfully yaps and tries his most readily useful to stop the cuddling and eventually wins, quickly dragsging the toy dog away so no-one can pay attention to it