Hilarious moment girl cries and claims father’s hair-brushing hurts – before he has even started

Hilarious footage reveals a toddler crying about how a lot her father’s ‘hair brushing’ hurts, whereas he does not contact her hair.

Her father was placing her hair up right into a ponytail for his or her 4th of July celebrations in Denver, North Carolina.

In the clip, he could be seen holding the hair in a ponytail and transferring his arm as if he is brushing her hair.

The girl cries as her father pretends to brush her hair before their 4th of July celebrations in Denver, North Carolina

But the comb does not contact her head because the toddler cries about how a lot it is hurting her.

Her father says: ‘Does it damage rather a lot? Is this the worst you have ever felt?’

The little girl says sure and continues crying as the daddy jokes, ‘Oh, it is so painful, is not it.’

He then says: ‘I’m so sorry. I’m attempting to be very light, I actually am.’

Her father places the comb behind his again and she continues to cry before her mom asks ‘is daddy not brushing it good?’ and the toddler shakes her head

The father places the comb behind his again and stops brushing utterly because the mom asks: ‘Is daddy not brushing it good?’

The toddler shakes her head before her father tells her he desires her to look at the video.

The household mentioned: ‘She was lower than thrilled when she watched the video herself and needed mommy to brush it as a substitute as a result of mommy brushes higher… even although mommy bought the actual tangles out…’

They added: ‘Our rising actress! Any potential financial beneficial properties from her dramatic episodes will help with Theater School tuition.’