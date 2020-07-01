Hilarious moment driver tries to fill up her car with fuel and repeatedly gets it wrong 

A hapless woman was left driving in circles at a gas station after failing to align her fuel tank with a pump four times.

The footage, which was captured by an unknown driver in the U.S, shows the girl pull the fuel pump towards her vehicle before realising that the vehicle’s gas tank is on the reverse side of her vehicle.

The confused driver returns to her seat and reverses her vehicle right into a gas pump on the alternative side before once again noticing that she actually is on the incorrect side again.

During the clip, the woman, who’s wearing a face covering and dressed up in a red crop top and skinny jeans, parks her car parallel to the fuel pump and realises her vehicle’s gas tank is on the reverse side.

As she discusses her car in circumstances of confusion, the man recording the video explains: ‘The gas tank is on the other side and she already did this once.’

The driver, who was simply filmed at an not known gas station in the U.S, parks her car and walks towards the fuel pump

The woman, who’s dressed in a red crop top and jeans, pulls out the pump and realises that her vehicle’s gas tank is on the reverse side of her car

‘This may be the second time she has done this so she should now drive so that it’s on the driver’s side. The tank is on the driver’s side but she pulled a circle last time. No way she’s going to try this again.’

As the girl reverses her vehicle and pulls right into a gas pump on the alternative side to the one that she was just at, the person exclaims: ‘No! she had it!’ while his female companion asks: ‘Does she simply not know which side the tank is on?!’

‘She has to know,’ the person explains, ‘She just saw this it’s not on the passenger side, ok, so she’s pulled up again on the incorrect side.’

Despite once again parking her car on the wrong side, the girl steps out of her vehicle and again tries and fill it with gas since the bewildered man watching from his car asks: ‘Is she going to realise it? Is she going to see it? She walked right past the vehicle’s gas tank!’

The woman just as before looks puzzled as she stares at the gas pup and tries to figure out how to fill up her vehicle before seemingly realising her mistake and making her way back to her vehicle.

The hapless woman steps back into her vehicle and reverses it onto the alternative side

However as she steps out of her car she yet again realises that she’s made an error and that her vehicle’s gas tank is on the opposite side

The confused driver drives her car towards yet another pump and yet again realises she has parked it on the wrong side

‘Okay, now she’s got it, now she’s got it!’ the person exclaims as he and the female attempt to stifle their laughter.

As they carry on to watch the scenes unfold, the person and woman contemplate the driver’s next move and the man asks his companion: ‘So what type is she going to pull in to?’

The woman then starts her engine and begins pulling the car around in a circle before making her way to yet another pump that she’ll be unable to use because her fuel tank is on the reverse side of her vehicle.

With confused driver still unable to fill her car with gas, the person and the girl filming the video exclaim: ‘She did it again! There’s no chance!! No, no, no! This girl!’

The woman then gets out of the car and again looks exceptionally confused since the man asks his companion: ‘Should I go help her?!’

The woman then proceeds to drive her car towards another gas pump since the man filming the scene watches

The driver reverses her car onto the road (left) before parking her car next to a gas pump she’ll be able to use (right)

The female companion steps out of the car and tells the driver to straight back her vehicle up before getting in and telling the man: ‘She waved at me, she heard me I think.’

However, the girl then proceeds to straight back her vehicle up right into a fuel tank behind her, again leaving her unable to fill up her vehicle.

‘That does not make a difference what she just did!’ the man exclaims, as the woman tries to hold back her laughter.

Finally, following a number of hilarious attempts, the girl manages to park her vehicle up alongside a gas pump that she can actually use.

‘She got it, she got it!! She’s getting out,’ the man and woman scream before the man rushes out of his car to congratulate her.