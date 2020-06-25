Hilarious moment dog shows off his toothy grin after stealing dentures from a drawer

A mischievous dog has been caught red-handed after his owner discovered him wearing false teeth, leaving her in stitches.

Milo the Jackapoo was caught on camera wearing his owner’s mother’s dentures after breaking into a bedroom drawer on June 11.

The eight-month-old looks nonplussed with his new gnashers, while his owner, Stacie Owen, from Llandudno, Wales, cries with laughter at the amusing picture of the scruffy mutt.

It looks as though Milo has taken a liking to his new teeth, as he turns away when Stacie, who runs a pet service nearby, tries to just take the dentures off him.

Stacie said that Milo has learned how exactly to open drawers, and is causing mayhem now he could be using his newfound talent for bad.

‘I wondered why he went quiet and found him in the bed room with my mum’s old dentures,’ she said.

‘He likes to hold things in his mouth, he feels very proud when he’s got something. Whenever we continue a walk he will always bring something home.’