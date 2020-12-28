Hilaria Baldwin, the yoga and wellness expert, was criticized by many over the social media platform, Twitter. People called out on her because she was impersonating herself as a Spanish. They accused her of doing so for the last ten years.

A Twitter user shared a few videos showing Hilaria Baldwin carrying out the Spanish impersonation. There was one from the show, Good Morning America. It can be seen in the video that Hilaria cannot remember what cucumber is called in English.

Tracing The Roots Of Hilaria Baldwin

There are a few other posts that support the accusations being made against the wellness expert. One such post shows how Hilaria Baldwin’s mother talks about her having grown up in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Other articles reflect the fact that she had virtually spent her entire career in Massachusetts. She used to practice medicine there.

Hillary, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin was a medicine assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and worked as an associate physician at the general hospital of Massachusetts. She retired from both these positions in the year 2012. However, there is a video that went viral, that contradicts this information. The video is from an interview with Hilaria Baldwin herself. She has said that she moved to a place called Mallorca in Spain in the year 2011. This was also the year she had started dating the actor Alec Baldwin.

An obituary from her paternal grandfather gives information on her family roots. It stated that the grandfather was an American. He had his roots in the country. Whereas a wedding announcement reveals something else. It says that the first wife of her grandfather belonged to Nebraska.

Leaving everything aside, if you look into the CAA speaker page and the IMDb bio of Hilaria Baldwin, it says that she was born in Spain.