Hiker rescued 6,200 feet up mountain after 6 foot boulder rolled onto him

.
The hikers were 6,200 feet up the mountain when a 6-foot- large by 6-foot- high boulder rolled onto the male leaving him with major head and leg injuries, according to the release. The male was having a hard time to stay mindful after the mishap, his good friend informed authorities.
The female hiker, who is a nursing trainee, used a tourniquet to the male’s leg to manage bleeding, according the report. She likewise reached greater ground to discover cell service to call911
.
Due to the hiker’s elevation, a helicopter team from the Coast Guard in Oregon released to save them in coordination with King County Sheriff’s Office Search andRescue The Coast Guard group had the ability to effectively situated and medevac the hikers to security.
“The male hiker had more serious internal injuries than they thought,”Sgt Ryan Abbott, media relations officer with King County Sheriff’s Office, informed CNN.
“They are very fortunate the Coast Guard was able to hoist them out and help. If not, rescue teams would have had to climb up and that might have taken a day to get to them.”
The hurt hiker was flown to Harborview Medical Center and remains in steady condition, according to the Coast Guard.
Last year, 3 hikers were rescued from Iron Cap Mountain after a 4th member of …