Hiker rescued 6,200 feet up mountain after 6 foot boulder rolled onto him

The male, who wasn’t called by authorities, was treking down the Iron Cap Mountain with a female good friend Sunday night, according to a press release from the Coast Guard. The mountain lies simply east of Seattle in the CascadeRange

.

The hikers were 6,200 feet up the mountain when a 6-foot- large by 6-foot- high boulder rolled onto the male leaving him with major head and leg injuries, according to the release. The male was having a hard time to stay mindful after the mishap, his good friend informed authorities.

The female hiker, who is a nursing trainee, used a tourniquet to the male’s leg to manage bleeding, according the report. She likewise reached greater ground to discover cell service to call911

.

Due to the hiker’s elevation, a helicopter team from the Coast Guard in Oregon released to save them in coordination with King County Sheriff’s Office Search andRescue The Coast Guard group had the ability to effectively situated and medevac the hikers to security.