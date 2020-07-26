Hiker, 67, is rescued after breaking his leg and being stranded for 40 HOURS

A hiker was rescued after he broke his leg on a California desert path and was required to depend on pain for almost 2 days while he frantically called for assistance.

Robert Ringo, of La Quinta, wasn’t sure he was going to make it out alive when he ended up being stranded at Joshua Tree National Park, so he started tape-recording himself.

Cell phone video revealed the 67- year-old hiker lying next to a big rock on a Quail Mountain path, the highest mountain in Joshua Tree National Park.

Ringo, who had no mobile phone service as he treked alone on July 16, took a nasty tumble and fell on his hip.

‘Help! Help!’ Ringo screams into the range. His leg is propped onto a neighboring branch to protect himself from the unforgiving sun as temperature levels that day reached 109 F.

Ringo, who frequently treks and hunts, pans the electronic camera to his hurt left leg while in excruciating discomfort.

‘ I can’t stand and I can’t talk, I can’t sit and I definitely can’t stroll,’ statesRingo ‘You can see how my foot is simply tumbling.’

He includes that he was ‘attempting to a minimum of turnover and when [he] did, it was simply astounding discomfort.’

In video he took, Ringo exposes that he’s struggling with dehydration.

‘It’s the very first time in my life that I’ve ever experienced … no saliva,’ Ringo states, lying with his t-shirt unbuttoned under a sliver of shade.

At one point, Ringo informs the electronic camera that ‘this may be the last episode.’

Ringo was stuck hurt and alone in Joshua Tree National Park for 40 hours while just enduring on 2 liters of water he brought and juniper berries he discovered close by.

With no mobile phone service and no movement, Ringo feared what might take place to him if nobody found he was up there.

Meanwhile, his household had actually browsed for him the next day with little luck.

Before Ringo left for his trek, he shared his mobile phone place with his kid, Ryan, out of routine.

‘Of course there was no service however I had actually tagged my place and shared it with my kid Ryan prior to I left. That’s simply something I constantly do,’ Ringo informed KESQ

Ringo’s household gotten in touch with authorities, who around 9am on July 18 lastly situated the dad when surveying the wilderness from a helicopter.

‘ I looked and it revealed his last place remained in Joshua Tree, and when I saw it, I acknowledged where it was,’ Ryan Ringo informed ABC 7.

The Ringo household stated more than 30 rescuers were out in Joshua Tree National Park browsing the location.

The Joshua Tree Search Rescue group discovered Ringo and moved him to the Desert Regional Medical Center to deal with his damaged thigh.

‘ I never ever specified where I believed, I’m not going to make it. I simply had a self-confidence and a faith,’ Ringo stated.

He went through surgical treatment for his left leg and his anticipated to make a complete healing.

Ringo can’t reveal his thankfulness towards his rescuers, or ‘angels’ as he calls them.

‘I’m grateful due to the fact that if I had actually never ever been discovered it would’ve been ravaging for my household,’ stated Ringo.

He’s likewise exceptionally pleased with his kid, who he now describes as a hero.

‘ I do not understand the number of males can state their hero is their kid,’ stated Ringo, including that he anticipates treking once again as soon as his leg heals.

The most current brush with was supposedly not Ringo’s very first near-death experience.

He stated that he’s been electrocuted prior to and made it through a shark attack.