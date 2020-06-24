Hiker, 37, is attacked by a mama grizzly bear protecting her cubs near Old Faithful in Yellowstone

A hiker from Columbia, Missouri has suffered minor injuries after she was attacked by a grizzly bear protecting her cubs.

The 37-year-old woman was on the Fairy Fall Trail near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park on Monday morning when she withstood two bears at close range.

According to park officials the woman – who was alone – attemptedto use her bear spray during the encounter.

The female bear proceeded to knock her over and scratch her thigh.

STAY SAFE IN BEAR COUNTRY Hike in groups of three or more people Carry bear spray and know how to use it Stay out of areas which can be closed for bear management Don’t hike at dawn, dusk, or at night when grizzly bears are most active If need be, change and go the other way of preventing interacting with a wild animal

The woman – who has not been identified – obtained facial injuries on her fall to the ground.

‘From the injured person’s statements, this appears to be a typical case of a mother grizzly bear protecting her offspring following a close-range encounter,’ said bear management biologist Kerry Gunther.

‘Because this bear was displaying natural protective behavior for its cub, no action will undoubtedly be taken against the bear.

‘Several trails in the area will be closed to provide the grizzly family group time to clear from the region.’

It’s the first time in 2010 someone has been attacked in the park.

Yellowstone reopened two (east and south) of five entrances on May 18, following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The area has been closed down again to permit the bears a opportunity to clear vicinity.

The last bear-human encounter was last June when a black bear bit in to an occupied tent then bit a woman’s thigh.

The National Parks Service said the incident is under investigation and there is no extra information to share.

There are no known images of the incident.

The NPS is advising people to give animals space when near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, with at least 100 yards (91 m) for bears and wolves, and 25 yards (23 m) for large animals including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes.