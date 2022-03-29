The “Free Homeland – CDD”, “United Homeland”, “Justice”, “Armenian Revolutionary Federation” and “Artsakh Democratic Party” factions of the Artsakh National Assembly made a statement.

“On March 28, the gas supply artificially disrupted by Azerbaijan for days was restored in the Artsakh Republic.

Gas supply is a purely humanitarian issue, and Azerbaijan has used it as a means of exerting psychological pressure on the people of Artsakh. However, the people of Artsakh, once again displaying high civil responsibility, were able to overcome the current situation.

This policy of repression has been highly criticized by the international community of the Republic of Armenia, the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation, in particular, the Russian Federation, the United States, France, a number of other countries and international organizations.

All the factions of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic express gratitude to the international structures, our friends, for showing a principled attitude.

“At the same time, highly appreciating the retaliatory steps taken by the Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in the Artsakh Republic, we expect the return to the starting positions with the Azerbaijani armed forces,” the statement reads.