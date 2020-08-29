Highly anticipated edition of 205 Live to feature Lorcan & Burch against Ever-Rise

Tonight’s 205 Live includes a trio of must-see matches, as Tehuti Miles has actually required some competitors, Tony Nese is in action following recently’s post-match ambush of Jake Atlas, and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch are set to toss down with Ever-Rise

One of the hardest tandems in 205 Live history will hit one of the brashest, as Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch face Ever-Rise in what makes certain to be a thrilling centerpiece. Chase Parker and Matt Martel have actually even begun calling themselves “the greatest tag team ever on 205 Live,” however that theory will be put to the test when they punch it out with the no-nonsense Brit-Am Brawlers, who have actually been on a roll on the purple brand name.

Prior to tonight’s edition of 205 Live, Miles, who has actually been bogged down in a bit of a depression, blamed his losing streak on an expected absence of quality challengers, and he mentioned his desire to deal with a knowledgeable Cruiserweight who can press him. Will Tehuti get his dream?

Last week’s 205 Live concluded with a stunning improvement of Nese, as The Premier Athlete was beat by Jake Atlas in an unexpected purple …