Highlights: Tiger Woods racking up birdies in final round of The Northern Trust

Tiger Woods discovered himself 21 shots off the lead getting in the final round of The Northern Trust, however that didn’t indicate he was all set to load it in and proceed to the BMW Championship next week. No, no, no … Woods required a great surface to assist his possibilities of returning to East Lake and he lost no time at all Sunday in doing so.

A best drive and a dart at the very first set up Woods for his very first birdie of the day after directly losing out on one Saturday.

Again in prime position off the tee at the par-5 2nd, Woods was aggressive and opted for the green in 2, simply hopping onto the front pin-high and two-putted for his 2nd birdie of the day.

At the par-3 3rd, Woods took a conservative line and left himself 45 feet ideal of the pin. A two-putt par would have sufficed, however rather the man who hasn’t made lots of putts all week rolled in the bomb for his 3rd birdie in a row.

When you begin the day as far back as Woods did, there’s truly no factor not to be aggressive which is what he was at the brief par-4 4th, taking motorist and cutting one up and onto the green for another appearance at eagle. Another narrow miss out on provided Woods his 2nd two-putt birdie of the day to relocate to 4 under.

By this point, Woods was truly feeling himself. So much so that, after another laser off the …