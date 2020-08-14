Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns Live Commentary & Result, 14/08/2020, PSL

45′ + 3′ Offside,Highlands Park Luckyboy Mokoena attempts a through ball, however Peter Shalulile is captured offside.
45′ + 2′ Foul by Lebohang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns).
45′ + 2′ Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park) wins a totally free kick on the left wing.
45′ + 1′ Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) wins a totally free kick in the assaulting half.
45′ + 1′ Foul by Bevan Fransman (Highlands Park).
45′ Offside,Mamelodi Sundowns Gast ón Sirino attempts a through ball, however Sibusiso Vilakazi is captured offside.
45′ Attempt conserved. Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park) header from the centre of package is conserved in the centre of the objective. Assisted by Luckyboy Mokoena with a cross.
44′ Corner,Highlands Park Conceded byMotjeka Madisha
44′ Attempt obstructed. Lindokuhle Mbatha (Highlands Park) best footed shot from outside package is obstructed. Assisted byPeter Shalulile
43′ Attempt conserved. Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns) header from the centre of package is conserved in the centre of the objective. Assisted by Gast ón Sirino with a cross.
42′ Corner,Mamelodi Sundowns Conceded byLuckyboy Mokoena
41′ Foul by Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns).
…
45′ + 4′ First Half ends, Highlands Park 1, Mamelodi Sundowns 1.