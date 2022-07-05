A powerful rifle-wielding shooter opened fire from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago neighborhood of Highland Park on Monday, killing at least six people.

Roberto Velasco, the director of North American relations for Mexico, said that one of the fatalities was a citizen of that country.

The “person of interest,” identified as 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, has been taken into custody by the US Police. The person of interest in the July 4 shooting at a parade in the Chicago region has been apprehended following a brief chase, according to Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen, quoted by the news agency Associated Press. Crimo, often known as Bobby, is a native of the Chicago suburbs’ north.

Highland Park Shooter Shot Spectators During Parade

Jogmen stated earlier in the day that the 22-year-old should be treated as “extremely dangerous” and armed. Regarding how they recognized Crimo, the cops made no comment. According to the police, he was driving a 2010 Honda Fit in silver with the Illinois license plate DM 80653 on it. From a neighboring rooftop, the shooter started firing, sending terrified witnesses fleeing for their lives. The gunfire reportedly started at roughly 10:14 am.

Police Commander Chris O’Neill stated that the shooter “was very difficult to see” as he fired from atop a business structure with a “high-powered weapon.” A rifle was found at the site, the on-scene incident commander noted. Police also discovered a ladder fastened to the structure.

According to Jennifer Banek, the coroner for Lake County, five of the six victims—all adults—died at the scene. Although the sixth victim was brought to a hospital, his injuries ultimately caused him to pass away.

Highland Park Fire chief Joe Schrage stated that one of the injured, at least, was a toddler who was in severe condition. US President Joe Biden expressed horror at the most recent tragedy and pledged to keep fighting “the scourge of gun violence” plaguing the country.