Highest Ground ready for Dante test | Racing News

Highest Ground will put his unbeaten record and tall reputation on the line in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York.

Usually run in mid-May as an important trial for the Investec Derby, Thursday’s 10-furlong Group Two is this year being run five days after Serpentine’s win in the premier Classic, having been saved and re-scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a normal year, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Highest Ground might have well staked a claim for Derby honours in the spring, having looked every inch a potential star in the making when creating a successful debut at Leicester last September.

However, the past due start to the summer season meant the son of Frankel failed to appear until 10 days before Epsom – putting the highly-rated Waldkonig in his devote a novice event at Haydock.

Alan Cooper, racing manager for Highest Ground’s owner the Niarchos Family, said: “It was a great performance at Haydock, and afterwards the Dante looked the logical next step.

“It’s clearly unusual to be running races just like the Dante and the Musidora at this time of year – the fact these races are clashing with the first day of the July meeting at Newmarket just underlines what a strange year it really is.

“It looks a good step for our horse to take – I’m sure it will be an interesting race.”

Highest Ground is a short-priced favourite to dispatch his five rivals on the Knavesmire.

Aidan O’Brien sends his Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial victor Cormorant from Ireland; Mark Johnston’s Thundering works out 12 days after running second at Newmarket, and the Kevin Ryan-trained Juan Elcano was last seen finishing fourth in the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot.

The other two hopefuls are Richard Hannon’s Al Madhar and John Gosden’s Encipher, have been separated by simply a neck when first and 2nd respectively at Newbury last month.

Like Highest Ground, the Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned Al Madhar has gone out to make it three wins from as numerous starts.

“I think the favourite looks very smart, to my eye,” said the owner’s racing manager, Angus Gold.

“Our horse is difficult to weigh up, because sometimes his work may be pretty good along with other times it may be pretty average, but he’s obviously done nothing wrong on the racecourse.

“I think a mile and one fourth is the right place for him at this time – he might stay further, but that he won what I thought was a high-quality race over a mile and a quarter last time, so we thought we’d stick for enough time being.

“It will be interesting to see how he gets on.”