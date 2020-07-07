Highest Ground heads Dante six at York on Thursday | Racing News

Sir Michael Stoute’s exciting colt Highest Ground heads a field of six for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York.

The son of Frankel won on his only outing at Leicester as a two-year-old, and impressed on his seasonal debut when beating Waldkonig at Haydock.

Aidan O’Brien sends over Cormorant, winner of the Derrinstown House Stud Derby Trial, and Kevin Ryan runs the 2000 Guineas fifth Juan Elcano.

Completing the line-up in Thursday’s Group Two over an extended 10 furlongs are Richard Hannon’s unbeaten Al Madhar, the John Gosden-trained Encipher and Thunderous from Mark Johnston’s stable.

Franconia, Ricetta and Pocket Square do battle for owner Khalid Abdullah in the Group Three Tattersalls Musidora Stakes.

The first two are trained by John Gosden, with Roger Charlton responsible for Pocket Square. Lake Lucerne provides Gosden stable a triple hand in the nine-runner line-up.

Among nine two-year-olds declared for the Listed EBF Marygate Fillies’ Stakes are Roger Varian’s Sardinia Sunset, who was simply fourth in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, David O’Meara’s Beverley scorer Country Carnival and Different Face, winner of her 2nd start at Lingfield for Simon and Ed Crisford.

The meeting ends a long watch for York officials as their season finally gets under way eight weeks later than scheduled.

The Dante and the Musidora are normally recognised trials for the Derby and the Oaks but come following the two Epsom Classics in 2010 in a drastically re-drawn fixture list because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Racing might be back after lockdown restrictions have been eased, but must continue nowadays. York leader and clerk of the course William Derby confirmed everything is in place to make sure a protected climate.

“It’s unusual to have the Musidora and the Dante after Epsom – but they have attracted quality runners, so we are pleased at that and delighted to be getting racing again on the Knavesmire,” he said.

“We’ve got 10 races on Thursday, therefore it is a bumper card.

“We’re delighted to welcome back owners, so we have re-adjusted our plans to account for that.”

The Knavesmire, that the racecourse is a part, is a public open space – owned by the City Of York Council – therefore the racecourse executive has had to erect some fencing for the meeting.

“We’ve got about three miles of fencing gone up on the Knavesmire to do two things,” added Derby.

“One is to ensure we are complying with the behind-closed-doors protocols, so that people coming will never be able to see anything of interest outside on the Knavesmire, but keeping it open for local community in order that people can still take pleasure in the Knavesmire in the middle.

“We are still allowing locals to walk their dogs and run on the Knavesmire while we have been racing, but ensuring it’s not an attraction to viewing the racing.

“We want people to enjoy the racing on ITV and Racing TV.”

This week’s meeting was never in doubt, despite being the main topic of a scare over local lockdowns which may have put it in danger. That conjecture, however, was quickly proved to be inaccurate.

“York appeared on a list of local lockdowns – but having spoken to the director of public health for York, she issued a statement saying she did not know where that came from,” said Derby.

“York isn’t on an at-risk list, but we’ve had lots of dealings with the local authority who have been very supportive of our plans to resume racing while rightly making certain public usage of the Knavesmire remains.

“That has been a very good and constructive relationship with our landlord and our local community.”