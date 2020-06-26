Higher spending in restaurants linked to a surge in new coronavirus cases, new graph reveals

Higher spending in restaurants has been linked to a surge in new coronavirus cases three weeks later, as hard-hit states backpedal on their reopening plans to try to bring record daily infections under control.

A new graph from JP Morgan, which analyzed data from 30 million Chase credit and debit cardholders and from the Johns Hopkins University’s case tally, shows connections between spending patterns and the spread of the deadly virus.

The stark new research discovered that a surge in restaurant spending appears to be a predictor of a surge in infections there three weeks later.

The ‘level of spending in restaurants three weeks hence was the strongest predictor of the rise in new virus cases on the subsequent three weeks,’ wrote analyst Jesse Edgerton.

Higher spending in restaurants has been linked to a surge in new coronavirus cases three weeks later, a new graph from JP Morgan reveals

Arizona, Louisiana and West Virginia recorded the tiniest declines in restaurant spending compared with the same time frame last year – and both former states are now recording surges in new infections.

By contrast, the District of Columbia and Massachusetts witnessed the sharpest drops in spending in restaurants – where cases have been on a steady decline.

‘Card-present’ restaurant transactions are ‘particularly predictive’ of herpes spread, researchers said, because this indicates when people are dining at restaurants rather than ordering online for home delivery or pickup.

Conversely, increased spending at supermarkets was linked to a slower spread of herpes.

The research found three weeks ago, supermarket spending was up 20 percent or even more from last year’s levels in New York and New Jersey, where state lockdowns rumbled on and marked progress was made, with cases, deaths and hospitalizations all continuing to decline.

Meanwhile in Texas and Arizona – where reopening plans began early May and restaurants reopened – supermarket spending was up less than 10 percent.

People outdoor dining in a Miami, Florida, restaurant this week where cases keep on to rise

Diners enjoy music and outdoor dining in San Antonio, Texas, at the end of May following the state relaxed lockdown rules

The data suggests states that buy more groceries are more committed to social distancing with people opting to cook at home as opposed to dining out.

‘High quantities of supermarket spending are indicative of more careful social distancing in a state,’ Edgerton wrote.

According to the information, restaurant spending is the strongest predictor of new cases across all categories of credit and debit card spending.

The National Restaurant Association said in a statement to DailyMail.com that the surge in COVID-19 cases across the US is a ‘concern’ but insisted newly reopened restaurants are following guidelines to ensure they are able to operate safely.

‘We share the country’s concern on the rising COVID-19 cases. It is irresponsible to pin the rise on a single industry,’ the statement read.

‘Restaurants have historically operated with highly regulated safety protocols based on the FDA’s Food Code and now took new steps to meet social distancing guidelines required by state and federal officials.

‘We all have responsibility for wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing.’

JP Morgan researchers said you will find other shared characteristics among states witnessing a surge in cases aside from restaurant spending.

Fears that reopened restaurants could be linked to a surge in cases comes as the quantity of infections throughout the US rose by not exactly 40,000 on Thursday – marking the largest single-day increase because the pandemic started and sparking fears that the worse is yet to come for America.

Deaths from COVID-19 are inching closer to 125,000 and states in the South and West are hitting record levels of cases and hospitalizations.

Texas witnessed one of the primary increases in new cases in the usa after reporting a record 5,996 on Thursday and more than 17,000 confirmed new cases in the last three days.

The state has seen a record number of hospitalizations for 13 straight days.

Governor Abbott announced Friday that reopening plans are being rolled straight back in the state including shuttering the state’s bars Friday and scaling back restaurant dining rooms to 50 % capacity from Monday.

Florida officials also announced Friday that alcohol consumption at bars across the state is now prohibited as daily infections soared to not exactly 9,000 – shattering the daily tolls from the previous two days.

Arizona, Louisiana and West Virginia recorded the tiniest declines in restaurant spending compared with the same time frame last year – and both former states are now recording surges in new infections, JP Morgan research found. Pictured outdoor dining in Austin, Texas

‘Card-present’ restaurant transactions are ‘particularly predictive’ of herpes spread, researchers said, because this indicates when people are dining at restaurants rather than ordering online for home delivery or pickup. Pictured people dining at a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

The state has reported 8,942 new coronavirus cases, which can be up from the previous record for a single-day increase of 5,508 cases on Wednesday.

In total, their state has reported 122,960 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at the very least 3,366 coronavirus-related deaths.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, can be telling residents to stay home and on Thursday declared the state’s reopening plans are ‘on pause’ as hospitals accelerate toward capacity.

The quantity of infections in Arizona surged again on Thursday with just over 3,000 new cases reported.

In Arizona, 23 % of tests conducted within the last seven days have now been positive, not exactly triple the national average.

There are currently 4,400 people hospitalized in the state with coronavirus and 1,400 of those are in ICU beds. Accurate documentation 415 patients are on ventilators in the state.

Arizona is nearing hospital bed capacity with 88 percent of ICU beds occupied at the time of Thursday.

Ducey had resisted pressure to close restaurants since the virus first spread straight back in March, saying their state wasn’t seeing explosive growth like New York and didn’t need to act so aggressively.

The Democratic mayors of Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and elsewhere imposed their very own restrictions.

The governor then responded with an executive order closing restaurants in counties with known coronavirus infections but in addition defining some businesses cities couldn’t restrict, including golf courses.

Last week, under extreme pressure to act as COVID-19 cases soar, Ducey gave local leaders the power to require masks, while avoiding making it a statewide mandate.

The numbers ‘continue to go in the incorrect direction,’ Ducey said on Thursday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has additionally warned of another potential lockdown due to surging cases in his state.

He said he’d only turn off businesses again if medical care system became seriously strained.

In California, 5,349 new cases were reported on Thursday – down from the record 7,100 new cases a day earlier.

Hospitalizations have reached record highs throughout the state with about 1,500 suspected or confirmed patients requiring intensive care.