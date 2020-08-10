Higher crude oil price and mild inflation lifts Norwegian krone

The USD/NOK set decreased somewhat as financiers responded to higher crude oil price and inflation information.

According to the Norwegian stats bureau, heading customer rates increased by 1.3% inJuly

Factory gate inflation decreased by 13.3%, which is an enhancement from the previous decrease of 14.4%.

The USD/NOK set decreased somewhat today as traders responded to the Norwegian inflation information and higher crude oil rates. The set is trading at 9.0050, which is lower than recently’s high of 9.0785



USD/NOK turns lower after inflation information

Norwegian customer inflation ease

Consumer rates in Norway relieved somewhat in July as the nation’s economy continued to open. According to the nation’s bureau of stats, the heading CPI increased by an annualised rate of 1.3% inJuly This was lower than the previous 1.4%. On a month on month basis, the heading CPI increased by 0.7% from the previous 0.2%.

According to the statistics office, the boost was primarily due to the fact that of a 3.3% boost in food and non-alcoholic drinks. The price of transport services and home furnishings increased by 1.5% and 1.0%, respectively. This boost was partly balanced out by a 2.8% decrease in clothes and shoes.

The core CPI, which leaves out the unstable food and energy rates, increased by 3.5% in July after increasing by 3.1% inJune This boost was much better than the 3.0% that experts surveyed by Reuters were anticipating.

In the exact same month, the manufacturer price index (PPI) decreased at an annualised rate of 13.3%. This decrease was much better than the 14.4% decrease in the previous month. The PPI is a crucial procedure of inflation, which determines modifications in rates at the factory gate.

According to the bureau, the decrease was primarily due to the fact that of a 21.3% decrease of refined petroleum items. This decrease was partly balanced out by a 3.9% boost in food and a 4.2% boost in equipment and devices.

Earlier today, we reported that customer rates in China had actually increased by 2.7% in July while manufacturer rates had actually fallen by 2.4% in the exact same month.

Higher crude oil rates improve the Norwegian krone

The USD/NOK likewise decreased due to the fact that of the substantially higher crude oil rates. Brent crude oil increased by more than 1.60% while West Texas Intermediate increased by more than 2.35%. This boost was most likely due to the fact that of the falling oil rigs in the United States.

According to Baker Hughes, American manufacturers slashed oil rigs to 172 as the market continued to experience low rates. There were more than 600 oil rigs in operation in January this year.

The price likewise increased due to the fact that of the falling stocks in the UnitedStates According to the Energy Information Administration, stocks in the United States reduced by more than 7.4 million in the previous week. That was much better than the 2.3 million drawdown that experts were anticipating.

The USD/NOK set tend to respond to crude oil rates due to the fact that of the volume of oil that Norway exports every day.

USD/NOK technical projection



USD/NOK technical analysis

The USD/NOK set has actually remained in a high down pattern after peaking at 12.1383 inMarch It is now trading at 8.2090, which is close to the most affordable level considering that June in 2015. The price is listed below the 100- day and 50- day rapid moving averages while the RSI has actually been up to the most affordable level in years. Also, the price is listed below the coming down pattern line that is displayed in black listed below. Therefore, I believe that the down pattern will continue as bears check the next resistance level at 8.500