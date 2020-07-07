High street footfall still down 50 per cent THREE WEEKS after reopening

High Street footfall was down 50 per cent year on year in the next week of non-essential shops reopening in England and Northern Ireland, prompting intent on the long term future of town and city centres.

Official ShopperTrak data released today by the British Retail Consortium showed the return of customers to the nation’s high streets and shopping centres has been sluggish.

Non-essential shops in England reopened on June 15, in Northern Ireland on June 12 and in Wales on June 22 and in Scotland, mostly, on June 29.

But the most recent data showed in the week covering June 28 to July 4 – the third week of reopening for a lot of the nation – UK footfall was down 49.6 per cent year on year.

That comes even close to a loss of 53.4 per cent year on year in the last week.

The BRC said the numbers showed that ‘many shoppers are still reluctant to visit physical shopping locations’ because of coronavirus fears.

The numbers have accelerated calls for Chancellor Rishi Sunak to use his mini-Budget tomorrow to announce fresh support for the retail sector amid warnings of mass closures and massive job losses.

British Retail Consortium data published today showed the get back of shoppers to the high street has been sluggish. Camden High Street in London is pictured on July 4

Retail chiefs are urging Chancellor Rishi Sunak, pictured in Downing Street on May 4, to utilize his mini-Budget tomorrow to announce fresh financial support for the sector

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:’It remains a considerable ways back to normality for the retail industry; two weeks after most shops reopened in England, footfall is still only half what it absolutely was a year ago.

‘The reopening of pubs, cafés as well as other hospitality organizations this Saturday does not seem to have benefited shops much, with the Saturday showing more modest growth compared to the days ahead of these locations reopening.

‘By European standards, the UK’s recovery remains slow, and while security precautions introduced by retailers have already been well received by clients, many shoppers are still reluctant to go to physical shopping locations.

‘On Wednesday, the Chancellor should announce measures to improve consumer demand – without it, great britain risks becoming an economic laggard in its coronavirus recovery.

‘With the initial shop closures being announced, the Government must act fast to guard the three million retail jobs, in addition to millions more throughout the supply chain.’

The BRC’s statistics showed that high streets recorded footfall 55.7 per cent lower year on year a week ago, compared to a decrease of 58.1 per cent year on year for the prior week.

Retail parks saw footfall down 24.6 per cent year on year, compared to 28.4 per cent year on year on the prior week.

For shopping centres footfall was down 56.1 per cent year on year, in comparison to 60.7 per cent year on year for the previous week.

Total retail footfall for a week ago increased 15.3 per cent for many weeks to come with hugh streets and shopping centres doing a lot better than retail parks.

The reopening of pubs, restaurants and hairdressers on Saturday saw UK footfll increase by 9.2 per cent on the previous week.

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant at ShopperTrak, said:’Last week saw among the last bits of the retail recovery puzzle fall into place as England opened up its hospitality sector.

‘Understandably there is a large amount of noise around pubs opening their doors, but retailers and homeowners will be much more interested in seeing an uplift in traffic as a consequence of cafés and restaurants reopening.

‘This did not really happen on Saturday, with a modest for many weeks to come gain of 9.2 per cent, against a general week gain of 15.3 per cent.

‘The UK’s recovery rate is still trending behind that of its European peers, with last weeks footfall being around 1 / 2 of what it absolutely was in 2019.’