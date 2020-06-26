High school senior: The biggest lesson Covid-19 has taught me (opinion)

A few days later, I got in to my first choice college — and videoed my reaction when i opened my virtual acceptance letter.

So, I suppose I’ll be spending my last weeks of high school during intercourse with my laptop, and I won’t be shaking my principal’s hand as that he presents me with the diploma that symbolizes 13 years of my life.

These past few months of staying home and social distancing have now been unusual, but in addition eye-opening. The people I’m used to seeing face-to-face every day are suddenly on my screens instead. People of all ages have been feeling a sense of dislocation and dependence on technology during this time, but my generation is in a unique position.

Many people assume Gen Zers prefer everyday interactions mediated by screens — we have been using modern technology since before we’re able to walk, so naturally we might not be as afflicted with social distancing. Whether it be Snapchat, Facetime or TikTok, my age group was actively choosing to communicate digitally well before Covid-19 forced us to.

But even if we have been digital natives, the assumption that we are comfortable living a fully digital life is wrong. We value in-person interactions significantly more than many might think. And now that this privilege has been extracted from us, it’s just plain obvious.

These aren’t surprising facts. However, before this pandemic, many people my age thought we could fulfill this dependence on human connection by communicating with the others online.

Clearly, we were mistaken. Being quarantined has affected the way I’m feeling, behaving and sleeping, and my friends have told me they have the same — more anxious, lonely and unhappy. Facetime, Zoom, iMessage and other types of digital communication do not have the exact same effect to be with our friends and family members in person, or in a classroom with this teachers and classmates.

Going to school is hardly something we chose to miss, having just been through some key years of pressure and stress. But remote learning takes away a lot of what makes high school enjoyable and special. Although I’m able to remain in touch with my buddies through technology, I aren’t getting the spontaneous, unplanned interactions that occur in actual life.

In fact, one of many paradoxes of remote learning is how limiting it may be. In some ways, it creates it harder for me to get out of my comfort zone. There are people I might do not have occasion to achieve out to remotely, but nonetheless appreciate seeing on a daily basis — my favorite middle school teacher; a girl in my own math class who helps me when I’m struggling; the friendly security guard who always gives me a high five.

It is this sense of serendipity that I miss, and which I now recognize is vital to making children my age feel noticed, supported and happy. School is about significantly more than just learning in the classroom, plus it seems impossible to get this feeling of community and sense of belonging on line. Close your laptop and you’re alone again. This experience has made most of us realize just how much we need school, not just an education.

As teenagers, we are going right on through pivotal life changes and learning just how to form healthier relationships. We are finding out who we have been and who we wish to surround ourselves with. Many high school seniors like me are going to college in the fall — we hope — and want to forge new friendships there to shape the next four years of our lives.

Many of us in the pipeline on meeting our new college peers at accepted students events, but those aren’t happening. Unfortunately, what this means is we’ll be much more reliant on social media to create friends before we reach campus. Getting to know somebody will contain looking at their Facebook profile or having a quick text exchange — not exactly deep engagement and even all that spontaneous.

Not only might this make it harder for us to locate our place, it may make us increasingly dependent on, as well as consumed with, how we appear online. This is something we should steer away from, as over-reliance on social media has been shown to have a toll on a person’s happiness.

If what we take away using this experience is that in-person interaction is less necessary now that we have been more comfortable with remote communication, we are learning the wrong lesson.

Although many of us might have school on video chat, and can have meetings on the phone and may binge-watch a whole Netflix series instead of conversing with our friends, we shouldn’t.

We must not only return to our previous lifestyle, but place an even greater focus on community, actual life engagement and the now rare pleasure of human interaction off a screen.