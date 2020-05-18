High school senior battling cancer prepares for graduation amid COVID-19

For one Millard South High School pupil, staying at home and also taking on-line courses has actually been the standard given that 2019.Alexus Mathis was identified with metastatic Ewing’s sarcoma her junior year.”It just stops, your whole world stops,” Alexus stated. The 18- year-old invested the majority of high school appreciating her favored tasks.”Some days, I would be at school from like 7:00 in the morning to 6:00 at night because of theater, and then band rehearsals in the morning,” she stated.In March 2019, that transformed. Alexus’ mommy, Jamie, stated her child’s cancer “spread through her body. So, for her to be here now is a miracle and every day is a miracle.”Jamie ended up being Alexus’ permanent caretaker.”It was life-changing. It took us about a week and we realized that things were going to change and the things she loved to do, she was no longer able to do, and we had a different battle to fight,” Jamie informed KETV Newswatch 7.Alexus missed out on senior prom in 2014 due to her radiation treatment. Now, due to COVID-19, she’s missing out on senior prom once more.”When we go through chemo, that’s to by us more time and now that COVID’s here, we can’t get out and enjoy that time,” Jamie stated. “We can’t go to the zoo, we can’t go to the museums. We’re kind of home-bound still.”Alexus will certainly additionally need to wait till later on in the summertime to stroll the phase, as she finishes with honors.”She would be going through chemo at the hospital, doing homework,” Jamie stated.Alexus was doing art work too. “It just kind of gets your mind off things,” Alexus stated.Alexus is taking her interest past highschool She prepares to subscribe for art programs at Metro Community College.”I’m just kind of trying to live while I can, so I don’t know if a four-year-college is even possible, so I just kind of take it year by year,” she stated.”She takes a lot of care,” Jamie stated. “But I don’t mind. She’s still here.”Alexus prompts teenagers with various other hard scenarios to never ever surrender.”I’ve had my days where I thought I’m not going to be able to get through this day, but yet I still got through it,” she stated.Jamie stated she’s found out a great deal from her child and also wishes that moms and dads do as well: “I know some people get upset because they’re at home with their kid– enjoy those moments.”Jamie established a GoFundMe to assist pay for her child’s clinical expenditures. If you want to contribute, visit this site.

