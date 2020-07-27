High school graduates, parents protest outside education ministry in Yerevan – Panorama

Armenian high school graduates, who have actually gotten high ratings as an outcome of joint examinations however have actually not been confessed into a university, in addition to their parents are rallying outside the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport inYerevan They require a conference with Minister Arayik Harutyunyan.

The individuals of the rally are holding posters checking out, “We demand education”, “The voice of young people shall be heard”, and so on.

One of the parents who arranged the rally asked the individuals to practice social distancing to prevent cops cautions. The organizer next got in the ministry structure to notify the personnel about the protest action and their need to consult with the minister.

Ofelia Kamavosyan, a public relations officer at the ministry, stepped in to talk with the protesters and, asking to consult with Deputy Minister Grisha Tamrazyan, nevertheless the latter declined her deal.

“We have stated that we want to meet only with the minister. The applicants’ right to education has been trampled and violated, which must be restored,” a moms and dad stated.

Referring to Arayik Harutyunyan’s declaration on Sunday that the candidates had actually been appropriately alerted of the modifications in the treatment for completing the applications prior to the examinations, the opposing moms and dad firmly insisted that the minister had no concept what an appropriate notification implied.

” A file has actually not been handed to the candidates, neither has it been sent out by post or e- mail. The Assessment and Testing Center has actually likewise stopped working to inform[the applicants] What correct alert is the minister discussing? He states 57,000 individuals are following his page, I am sorry however there might be no candidates amongst those 57,000,” the protester mentioned.

The moms and dad declares the problem stopped working to be fixed after their conference with the deputy minister, including Harutyunyan prevents conference with them, since he does not understand the legal acts.

“Yesterday he went live from his office, if he thinks he is right, let him come out to meet us, we will ask each other questions and you will see that he is not right,” he stated.

The education minister has actually gotten in touch with those school graduates who have actually not been confessed to a university to use to a range finding out program, a deal highly turned down by them.