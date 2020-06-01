High school baseball, softball return to Iowa amid coronavirus pandemic

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Teams are anticipated to undergo temperature checks earlier than video games and practices; dugouts will probably be closed off throughout practices; tools will probably be sanitized after use; the spitting of sunflower seed shells is banned; any pitcher who blows on their fingers could have to sanitize their fingers earlier than persevering with to make sure that the baseball or softball is just not contaminated.

Both the Iowa’s Department of Education and Department of Health labored with the unions for the girls and boys excessive school sports activities to provide you with that record of tips to abide by. The govt director of the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union, Jean Berger, told ESPN that now is an effective time to begin up each sports activities due to the social distant nature of baseball and softball.

“This is a change in behavior for our kids,” Berger said. “We have to teach them to wash their hands more often and sanitize. Think about how many times a ballplayer touches their face. They spit. They chew seed. Before they get into the batter’s box, they have all these little idiosyncrasies. We have to retrain. This is the summer of being a mom for us — don’t touch your face, go wash your hands.”